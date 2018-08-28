Search

Pictures emerge of caravan destroyed in suspected arson attack at holiday park

PUBLISHED: 11:03 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:07 29 January 2019

A caravan has been destroyed following a suspected arson attack at Haven holiday park in Caister. Picture: Ron Marshall

Archant

Pictures have emerged showing a caravan in ruins following a suspected arson attack at a coastal holiday park.

The suspected arson attack took place on Saturday, January 19. Picture: Ron MarshallThe suspected arson attack took place on Saturday, January 19. Picture: Ron Marshall

Last week this newspaper reported on the fire which broke out in one of the mobile homes at Haven holiday park in Caister on Saturday, January 19.

Latest images now show the destruction caused by the blaze which ripped through the caravan.

The fire broke out in the caravan and also damaged two others on the holiday park in Caister. Picture: Ron MarshallThe fire broke out in the caravan and also damaged two others on the holiday park in Caister. Picture: Ron Marshall

Another two caravans were also damaged in the same incident.

Norfolk Police are continuing with investigations into the fire but believe it was started deliberately.

Anyone with information on the fire should call police on 101. Picture: Ron MarshallAnyone with information on the fire should call police on 101. Picture: Ron Marshall

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

