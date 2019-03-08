Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 14 April 2019

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fire crews are battling a straw fire blaze near a pig farm.

Teams from Carrow, Hethersett and Sprowston have been called to Kings Close Farm, Newport Road, in North Burlingham.

About 15 firefighters are tackling the blaze in an attempt to stop it spreading to the piggery.

On the scene are three pumps and an additional water carrier.

The land is bordered by the A47 and A140.

Crews were called just after 1.05pm today, Sunday, April 14

Most Read

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

‘We want to create a really good coffee experience for people’ - new cafe opens in Great Yarmouth

Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Most Read

Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Man taken to hospital after his car smashed into a telecom pole before crashing into three other vehicles in North Denes Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Armed police and dogs called to house in coastal town

Armed police and dogs were called to a house in Elder Green, Gorleston, on Monday night following an altercation. Picture: Google Maps

‘We want to create a really good coffee experience for people’ - new cafe opens in Great Yarmouth

Owners Marios Charalambides, 29 and Margarita George, 25, outside their coffee shop 21 East in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man, 57, confronted in car park by paedophile hunters as he arranged to meet girl, 14

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Father who feared his daughter would be taken away sparked Gapton Hall police drama

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley

70 years of Joyland! What are your memories of the famous seafront park?

g.y. seafront joyland novelty litter bin 1958? p4464

Grandmother joins fight for more rights for dogs after pet dies in Alsatian attack

Shirley Patterson's dog, Millie, died following a violent attack by another dog in Carlton Colville. Picture: Julie Hall

Police appeal for dash cam footage of cyclists ‘causing issues’

Police are appealing for dash cam footage of cyclists 'causing issues' in Gorleston and Bradwell. Picture: Archant

Fire crew rescues staff member trapped in lift

A staff member had to be rescued from a lift at a property on North Denes Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists