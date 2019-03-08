Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm
PUBLISHED: 14:34 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 14 April 2019
Archant
Fire crews are battling a straw fire blaze near a pig farm.
Teams from Carrow, Hethersett and Sprowston have been called to Kings Close Farm, Newport Road, in North Burlingham.
About 15 firefighters are tackling the blaze in an attempt to stop it spreading to the piggery.
On the scene are three pumps and an additional water carrier.
The land is bordered by the A47 and A140.
Crews were called just after 1.05pm today, Sunday, April 14