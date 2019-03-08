Firefighters battle straw blaze next to pig farm

Fire crews are trying to stop a blaze spreading to a pig farm. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Fire crews are battling a straw fire blaze near a pig farm.

Teams from Carrow, Hethersett and Sprowston have been called to Kings Close Farm, Newport Road, in North Burlingham.

About 15 firefighters are tackling the blaze in an attempt to stop it spreading to the piggery.

On the scene are three pumps and an additional water carrier.

The land is bordered by the A47 and A140.

Crews were called just after 1.05pm today, Sunday, April 14