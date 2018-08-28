Search

Pigeon rescued from chimney by Norfolk Fire officer

PUBLISHED: 13:55 19 January 2019

A fire officer has helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Staff at Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney.

A fire service officer was dispatched following a call to The Driftway in Sheringham at just before 11.30am today (January 19).

The officer helped rescue a pigeon from a chimney using small gear.

Meanwhile firefighters from Dereham and Hingham received a call to a different animal at 10.40am today.

Firefighters who attended the incident at Clint Green near Dereham, released a horse that was stuck in a loose box at Norwich Road.

In a separate incident, firefighters were called to Howard Street North in Great Yarmouth at just before 12.50pm today (January 19).

A crew from Gorleston attended the incident which turned out to be a false alarm which was caused by a battery charger which overheated.

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

‘We had no clue what was in there’ - Forgotten hotel safe cracked open after 50 years

A secret safe has been discovered at the Palm Court Hotel in North Drive Picture: Liz Bishop Photography

Investigations continue into Great Yarmouth murder

Police are continuing to investigate the murder which took place in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, November 7.

‘My heart breaks that I couldn’t save my son’ - mother’s agony on anniversary of son’s death

Trystan Potter who died four years ago. Photo: Supplied by Joanne Carlton

