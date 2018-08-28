Search

Advanced search

‘Like walking through treacle’ - Vulnerable people waiting months on end for PIP and ESA appeal hearings

PUBLISHED: 08:03 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:03 03 December 2018

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has lamented the delays faced by PIP and ESA appellants Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has lamented the delays faced by PIP and ESA appellants Photo: PA / Andrew Matthews

PA Archive/PA Images

Vulnerable people appealing decisions over disability benefits are being left in limbo for months waiting for their hearings.

Archived photograph of protests against cuts to disability benefits in Norwich in 2016. Picture: ANTONY KELLYArchived photograph of protests against cuts to disability benefits in Norwich in 2016. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The average applicant looking to over-turn decisions on personal independence payments (PIP) and employment support allowances (ESA) faces a wait of more than six months for cases to be resolved - time spent without their benefits.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures say the average waiting time for the first quarter of 2018/19 - between April and June - was 24 weeks for ESA and PIP appellants.

However, anecdotal evidence supplied by the charity Equal Lives suggests some waits have been as long as 40 weeks - 10 months.

And with more appeals successful than not, questions have been asked over the way in which these individuals are assessed to begin with.

In the same period, 173 out of 221 ESA appeals and 138 of 204 PIP appeals were won, 78pc and 67pc respectively.

Norman Lamb, member of parliament for north Norfolk said the situation was “intolerable”, having raised the issue in commons.

He said: “I have experienced a lot of constituents waiting months for an appeal, which puts their life on hold.

“Often these people are appealing against wrong decisions to begin with, which begs the question of why these are being made in the first place.

“The number of appeals that are successful just demonstrates that the decision-making process is flawed.”

Mr Lamb suggested part of the issue was to do with the level of communication between the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) - which is responsible for the benefits system - and the Ministry of Justice.

He added: “The DWP and the MoJ need to work together better. I think the MoJ does not necessarily see it as core business for them.

“It seems to be people are being left in the lurch. It often feels like people are being turned down in the hope they will not want to go through the appeal process.”

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service spokesman said: “We understand that delays can be stressful which is why we have appointed more than 370 medical and disability panel members to speed up the appeals process.

“We continue to appoint more judges and are developing a new digital system to improve processing of benefit appeals.”

‘Like walking through a sea of treacle’

A north Norfolk man has told of how an agonising 28-week wait for a PIP appeal hearing left his mental health in tatters and led to the breakdown of his marriage.

The 58-year-old, who wished to be known as Robert, described his experience as “like trying to walk through a sea of treacle”.

After a car crash in 1993 left him with serious brain injuries, Robert was given disability living allowance for life.

However, when this benefit was replaced with personal independence payment, he experienced difficulties getting through the application process.

Ahead of a tribunal, he was awarded just three points on the assessment scale, which entitled him to no PIP allowance. However, 28-weeks later he was reassessed with 21 points, entitling him to £145 per week.

He said: “Throughout the waiting period, my mental health was in tatters. Every day was like walking through a sea of treacle above your knees.

“I was losing out on around £600 per month and had to borrow money from family just to survive.”

Robert said the experience had led to him losing all faith in the Department for Work and Pensions, the government department he has depended on for more than 20 years.

He said: “I had always felt the DWP was caring and a real source of support, but I no longer feel that way.”

A spokesman for the DWP, though, said: “We are committed to ensuring that disabled people get the full support they need. Assessments work well for the vast majority of people, but one person’s poor experience is one too many, and we are committed to continuously improving the process.

“Decisions are made following consideration of all the information provided by the claimant, including supporting evidence from their GP or medical specialist.

“Latest figures show that of the seven million ESA and PIP decisions made, 8pc of ESA and 9pc of PEP decisions have been appealed, with 4pc being overturned.

“Where decisions are overturned at appeal, it is often because people have submitted more oral or written evidence.”

Topic Tags:

Other News

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 21:17 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to our coast creating thousands of well paid jobs

Yesterday, 17:22 Tom Bristow and david bale
The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Hundreds more wind turbines could be built off the Norfolk and Suffolk coast, potentially bringing thousands of skilled jobs to the region.

Language experts win prestigious award for fifth year in a row

Yesterday, 16:53 Joseph Norton
Language experts La Jolie Ronde have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row. Picture: La Jolie Ronde

Language experts who have been immersing their young pupils in the French culture have won a prestigious education award for the fifth year in a row.

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

Yesterday, 15:32 Sophie Smith
A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Most Read

Police chase man for ‘considerable distance’ before arrest in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 21:17 Andrew Fitchett
A man has been arrested after a chase in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A man who was wanted on multiple offences led police on a chase before being arrested in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Match abandoned in 78th minute as footballer hospitalised

Yesterday, 15:32 Sophie Smith
A Caister reserves player was injured in a match with Beccles. PHOTO: PA

An Anglian Combination League football match was abandoned in the 78th minute when a player was taken to hospital.

Read more

Video Does Great Yarmouth have a knife problem?

Yesterday, 07:30 Joseph Norton
Concerned residents living in Great Yarmouth have been reassured they live in one of the safest areas in Norfolk. Picture: Antony Kelly

Residents living in a Norfolk borough which in the last two weeks has seen a pupil take a knife into a primary school and a man confronted by a masked attacker armed with a knife have been reassured they live in a ‘safe area’.

Read more
Graham Plant

Emergency services called to crash on main road through Caister

Yesterday, 09:28 Joseph Norton
Emergency services attended a car crash on the Caister Bypass on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services attended a car crash on a busy road in Caister on Saturday night.

Read more
Rescue Service

Buses to replace trains on major routes from Norwich

Yesterday, 07:27 Bethany Whymark
A number of Greater Anglia services to and from Norwich railway station will be replaced by buses on December 2. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Buses will replace trains on transport routes across Norfolk today (Sunday).

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy