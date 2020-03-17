Hippodrome’s Pirates Live cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Pirates Live at the Hippodrome has been cancelled Picture: David Street david street

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another popular event.

Pirates Live at Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus has been cancelled with organisers offering a further 25pc off any other show if they choose to take a voucher refund.

It would have run from April 2 to 26, with more than 21,000 tickets for sale over 47 mostly sold-out shows.

A statement said the decision to pull the plug had been made following the Government’s recent recommendations that people avoid theatres public gatherings, with acts coming from across the globe struggling to reach the seaside venue.

It said: “Despite so much pre-planning and investment already going into this show, and the fact that our amazing customers have continued to book seats despite this climate of uncertainty.

“We feel our priority is to put the safety, health and well-being of our staff, performers and audience members above all else.

“It was also becoming increasing clear that our international cast members were going to be unable to join us and despite the extreme scenario we all face, we did not want to provide our amazing audiences with anything less than the world class show that they have come to expect from us.

“We were readying to present acts from Argentina, Spain, Australia and Canada.

“In the current pandemic it didn’t seem appropriate or safe to put these performers or anyone else at such risk.

As it worked out a way forward organisers say that those who have pre-booked will receive a voucher for one of their other shows during the year.

And in what is being billed as a thank you for audience support and an apology for the inconvenience the venue is offering an extra 25pc extra towards another performance.

The statement said: “So if for example someone booked £100 worth of seats they would be sent a voucher for £125 pounds that can be redeemed at one of our upcoming shows during the year.

“If however they cannot attend another show and would prefer a refund, we are willing to do this also.

“We ask people to bear in mind that due to this being a government request and not enforced, ourselves along with many public venues who will be forced to close, will be unlikely to receive any government or insurance compensation on lost earnings.

“We have always been overwhelmed by the love and support that our audiences have shown us across so many years and we are already thinking about when we can be open once again entertaining you all once again.

“We do however feel that this decision is important to try and safeguard our local community as it continues its battle against the spread of this virus.”

Circus impresario Peter Jay added: “The main this is that as a country we pull together and get over it.”

People affected can contact the booking office via 01493 844172 or hippodromecircus@gmail.com, with organisers warning they expect to be very busy over the next few days.