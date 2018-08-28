Plan for 15 new homes in blooming Broads village draws concerns

A village famous for its flowers is trying to nip in the bud the efforts of a housing developer targeting a triangle of land.

The scheme for 15 homes off Pound Lane in Filby is drawing concerns with the parish council saying it is poised to object.

Parker Planning Services wants permission to build the homes which it says would be in keeping with the character of the village.

In papers submitted in support of the application it says the mix of properties, including three affordable ones, would enable new families to move in encouraging “social diversity and vitality.”

Near neighbours in Pound Lane and on Main Road have objected, citing a range of concerns including drainage, traffic, flood risk and the effect on wildlife.

One respondent said because Pound Lane was used as a short cut to Ormesby it was already too busy and dangerous.

Filby Parish Council is due to discuss the application at its meeting in the club room at 7pm on Wednesday December 5.

People have until December 21 to have their say.

