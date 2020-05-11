Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps Archant

Bids for housing are adding up in a Norfolk community spanning both the seaside and Broads.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former PYO fields in Scratby are being considered for up to 70 homes by Badger Building Picture: Google Maps The former PYO fields in Scratby are being considered for up to 70 homes by Badger Building Picture: Google Maps

Ormesby and Scratby operate as a single parish and says it has been “swamped” by a grab for sites which could number over 400 homes if built.

Among them is a bid for 33 homes on land belonging to a private house in Station Road, Ormesby, which already has approval for seven detached homes in its garden.

Meanwhile Lowestoft-based Badger building is eyeing up plots in Yarmouth Road, Ormesby, close to Willow Farm where it hopes to add up to 70 homes, and also on the former PYO land along the main road in Scratby where it is looking to add a similar amount.

Adding to those, the borough plan has earmarked land close to the allotments in Cromer Road, Ormesby, for houses and also land off Barton Way in the centre of the village.

Badger Building is gauging public opinion on a housing scheme for up to 70 homes on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Picture: Google Maps Badger Building is gauging public opinion on a housing scheme for up to 70 homes on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Is this Norfolk’s most expensive back garden?

The Badger Building bids are both out for consultation and no planning applications have been submitted.

The land in Station Road relates to the grounds of Beechcroft, in Ormesby St Margaret.

The two-acre plot is up for sale with Norwich-based Jackson Stops for £995,000 - and was earlier described as the key to unlock the larger site beyond, now being touted as ripe for another 33 homes.

You may also want to watch:

Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show scope for 16 three-bedroom properties and 17 four-bedroom ones - six of the total being flagged as affordable.

Both developments - the seven home scheme and the new one for 33 - would be accessed from an extension to Foster Close.

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said emails had been sent to members about the bid but it had not yet been discussed.

MORE: Green light for new homes on PYO fruit field

He said in the past the council had objected to the various applications arising from the plot as “backland”, but said it might struggle to put forward its views as the borough council had allowed the seven new homes.

He said both Ormesby and Scratby felt “swamped” by a flurry of bids to build in both communities.

The parish council had begun the process of developing a village plan for Ormesby and Scratby.

The process would have taken around a year and in consultation with residents have shaped a vision of how and where the communities wanted to grow.

However, due to lockdown the project had been put on hold.

To view the plans for Beechcroft click the link here.