Search

Advanced search

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

PUBLISHED: 14:22 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 11 May 2020

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Bids for housing are adding up in a Norfolk community spanning both the seaside and Broads.

The former PYO fields in Scratby are being considered for up to 70 homes by Badger Building Picture: Google MapsThe former PYO fields in Scratby are being considered for up to 70 homes by Badger Building Picture: Google Maps

Ormesby and Scratby operate as a single parish and says it has been “swamped” by a grab for sites which could number over 400 homes if built.

Among them is a bid for 33 homes on land belonging to a private house in Station Road, Ormesby, which already has approval for seven detached homes in its garden.

Meanwhile Lowestoft-based Badger building is eyeing up plots in Yarmouth Road, Ormesby, close to Willow Farm where it hopes to add up to 70 homes, and also on the former PYO land along the main road in Scratby where it is looking to add a similar amount.

Adding to those, the borough plan has earmarked land close to the allotments in Cromer Road, Ormesby, for houses and also land off Barton Way in the centre of the village.

Badger Building is gauging public opinion on a housing scheme for up to 70 homes on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Picture: Google MapsBadger Building is gauging public opinion on a housing scheme for up to 70 homes on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Is this Norfolk’s most expensive back garden?

The Badger Building bids are both out for consultation and no planning applications have been submitted.

The land in Station Road relates to the grounds of Beechcroft, in Ormesby St Margaret.

The two-acre plot is up for sale with Norwich-based Jackson Stops for £995,000 - and was earlier described as the key to unlock the larger site beyond, now being touted as ripe for another 33 homes.

You may also want to watch:

Planning documents submitted to Great Yarmouth Borough Council show scope for 16 three-bedroom properties and 17 four-bedroom ones - six of the total being flagged as affordable.

Both developments - the seven home scheme and the new one for 33 - would be accessed from an extension to Foster Close.

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said emails had been sent to members about the bid but it had not yet been discussed.

MORE: Green light for new homes on PYO fruit field

He said in the past the council had objected to the various applications arising from the plot as “backland”, but said it might struggle to put forward its views as the borough council had allowed the seven new homes.

He said both Ormesby and Scratby felt “swamped” by a flurry of bids to build in both communities.

The parish council had begun the process of developing a village plan for Ormesby and Scratby.

The process would have taken around a year and in consultation with residents have shaped a vision of how and where the communities wanted to grow.

However, due to lockdown the project had been put on hold.

To view the plans for Beechcroft click the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

Man, 41, arrested after altercation draws armed police

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk - is your name on this list?

There are dozens of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Villages ‘swamped’ by multiple building bids for over 400 homes

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Disappointed’ - council slammed for ‘backslapping’ over coronavirus response

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor during the council's first remote cabinet meeting. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Woman who attacked police warned custody ‘almost inevitable’

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

‘You may have to pick up the ball with your heel’ - Tennis courts could reopen this week

The courts at Cromer tennis and squash club which are at the centre of the dsipute. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Calls for ‘clear and safe’ return to tourism after Boris Johnson speech sparks confusion

General manager at Dunston Hall, David Graham. Pic: Archant

Disability charity raises thousands after selling donated jigsaw puzzles

Centre 81 jigsaw enthusiast Linda Pike was delighted when the puzzles began rolling in. Photo: TMS Media
Drive 24