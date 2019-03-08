Bid for new homes in scenic thatched church setting

New homes are planned behind the parish church in Fleggburgh Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2015

A bid for new homes with a scenic church view has been lodged with planners.

Six new homes are planned at Church View in Fleggburgh Picture: Google Maps Six new homes are planned at Church View in Fleggburgh Picture: Google Maps

Some six "contemporary" houses all with detached garages are being earmarked for a vacant field within sight of a flint-flecked church.

The homes planned for Church View in Fleggburgh have been arranged to preserve the view of the church, supporting documents say.

A previous application for five homes was approved three years ago.

One of the four-bedroomed dwellings is being privately designed for the owner.

The "intrinsic value of the church setting" is said to be a critical aspect of the application.

According to the papers the new layout "remains a comfortable use of the site with generous spacing between dwellings and fits in well with the surrounding area.

The plot is described as a field with little ecological or landscape value, and the development is tagged an "appropriate use" of a vacant plot.

St Margaret's Church in Fleggburgh (Burgh St Margaret) is one of 53 fully thatched churches in Norfolk.