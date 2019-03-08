Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bid for new homes in scenic thatched church setting

PUBLISHED: 13:18 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 16 July 2019

New homes are planned behind the parish church in Fleggburgh Picture: Nick Butcher

New homes are planned behind the parish church in Fleggburgh Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2015

A bid for new homes with a scenic church view has been lodged with planners.

Six new homes are planned at Church View in Fleggburgh Picture: Google MapsSix new homes are planned at Church View in Fleggburgh Picture: Google Maps

Some six "contemporary" houses all with detached garages are being earmarked for a vacant field within sight of a flint-flecked church.

The homes planned for Church View in Fleggburgh have been arranged to preserve the view of the church, supporting documents say.

A previous application for five homes was approved three years ago.

You may also want to watch:

One of the four-bedroomed dwellings is being privately designed for the owner.

The "intrinsic value of the church setting" is said to be a critical aspect of the application.

According to the papers the new layout "remains a comfortable use of the site with generous spacing between dwellings and fits in well with the surrounding area.

The plot is described as a field with little ecological or landscape value, and the development is tagged an "appropriate use" of a vacant plot.

St Margaret's Church in Fleggburgh (Burgh St Margaret) is one of 53 fully thatched churches in Norfolk.

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It is not right for our village’: fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were “too many” for a small village. Picture: Archant

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Seafront restaurant is first in Norfolk resort to gain second AA rosette

Daniel Lawrence with the 2 AA rosettes plate award to Cafe Cru for its a la carte menu Picture: Keiron Tovell

Broken down car causes tailbacks at A47 near Great Yarmouth

A bird eye's view of the Fullers Hill roundabout. Picture: Sean Armstrong

‘Put down the phone’: Woman warns of internet scam

North Norfolk District Council are warning residents in Norfolk about a surge in spam phone calls. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘It is not right for our village’: fears over 725 Caister homes plan voiced at public meeting

Tony Baker, chairman of Caister Parish Council emphasised the 725 dwellings were “too many” for a small village. Picture: Archant

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Castle Museum one of 27 new locations in Norfolk which will provide free sanitary products

Norwich Castle Museum is one of 27 new locations which will offer free sanitary products. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Police release CCTV images after gun stolen from shop

Police are appealing for help to identify two people after an air pistol was stolen from a shop in Great Yarmouth Picture: Norfolk Police

Firefighters tackle blaze in Great Yarmouth home

Fire crews were called to Middlegate in Great Yarmouth on July 16. Photo: Denise Bradley

Pressure to be stepped up over start of work on A47 improvements

The Vauxhall Roundabout at Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s just ludicrous’ - Yarmouth cabbies’ concerns over taxi rank proposals

Gary Hill, 35, and Paul Clutterbuck, 63, taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists