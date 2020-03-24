Search

Planned road closure on bridge to allow passage of large ship

PUBLISHED: 15:04 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 24 March 2020

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will temporarily close to the public on March 30. PHOTO: Archant

The Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth will temporarily close to the public on March 30. PHOTO: Archant

Drivers will see delays as the road over a Great Yarmouth Bridge temporarily closes.

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Andrew Fitchett

On the morning of Monday, March 30, the road spanning Haven Bridge will be temporarily shut to the public so that a “large vessel” can pass under it.

The bridge will need to be lifted for around half an hour between 7.15am and 8am.

Norfolk County Council has said that delays will be expected.

Advance warning signs will be in place to warn and remind people of the planned road closure.

For further information, the public can contact Shaun Dean, Bridge Team Manager or Mark North, Project Engineer on 0344 800 8020.

