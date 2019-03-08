Dance studio planned for Great Yarmouth retail park

A planning application proposes to turn this industrial unit in Southtown in Great Yarmouth into a dance studio. Archant

Great Yarmouth residents could be swinging, shimmying and waltzing in a new dance studio if Town Hall approves a planning application.

Plans submitted to the borough council propose changing an industrial unit on Jones Way in Southtown into a dance studio.

The proposal also includes beauty and sports therapy rooms.

Megan Reeves, the applicant, outlined that the studio would be a “community hub for those wanting to get fit, learn to dance or take their dancing to a higher level”.

“There will be classes to suit people from the age of 2, right through to 80+, offering classes in ballroom and Latin, street, zumba, ballet, yoga and pilates, resulting in a dance space that will benefit the entire community,” the applicant said.

She hopes that the proposed studio would create work for numerous self-employed fitness and dance instructors who will have space to run classes.