Dance studio planned for Great Yarmouth retail park
PUBLISHED: 14:44 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 21 March 2019
Archant
Great Yarmouth residents could be swinging, shimmying and waltzing in a new dance studio if Town Hall approves a planning application.
Plans submitted to the borough council propose changing an industrial unit on Jones Way in Southtown into a dance studio.
The proposal also includes beauty and sports therapy rooms.
Megan Reeves, the applicant, outlined that the studio would be a “community hub for those wanting to get fit, learn to dance or take their dancing to a higher level”.
“There will be classes to suit people from the age of 2, right through to 80+, offering classes in ballroom and Latin, street, zumba, ballet, yoga and pilates, resulting in a dance space that will benefit the entire community,” the applicant said.
She hopes that the proposed studio would create work for numerous self-employed fitness and dance instructors who will have space to run classes.