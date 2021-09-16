New plans for secure dog walking field off A149
- Credit: Google Maps
A farmer's field is set to become a secure dog walking space where owners pay to exercise or train their pets.
The site off the A149 would allow people to let their dogs run free in a private, three-acre field that will be floodlit and protected by a 1.5m metal fence.
A planning application from Grange Farm in Repps Road, Martham, is seeking a change of use for the secure field, amid "increasing demand."
A statement from Norwich-based planning agent Ceres Rural said: "The applicant has identified an opportunity to establish a secure dog exercise area which will allow local dog owners the ability to let their dogs off their leads and really stretch their legs in the knowledge that they can’t escape onto a road and come to harm.
"There is increasing demand for such facilities."
Neighbours have welcomed the plans. One said: "People will travel to use this land and it will allow them to connect with the countryside."
To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.
