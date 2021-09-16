News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New plans for secure dog walking field off A149

Liz Coates

Published: 10:13 AM September 16, 2021   
A new bid for a secure dog walking field could take the stress out of walking nervous dogs or those that run off if planners give it the green light. - Credit: Google Maps

A farmer's field is set to become a secure dog walking space where owners pay to exercise or train their pets.

The site off the A149 would allow people to let their dogs run free in a private, three-acre field that will be floodlit and protected by a 1.5m metal fence.

A planning application from Grange Farm in Repps Road, Martham, is seeking a change of use for the secure field, amid "increasing demand."

A statement from Norwich-based planning agent Ceres Rural said: "The applicant has identified an opportunity to establish a secure dog exercise area which will allow local dog owners the ability to let their dogs off their leads and really stretch their legs in the knowledge that they can’t escape onto a road and come to harm.

"There is increasing demand for such facilities."

Neighbours have welcomed the plans. One said: "People will travel to use this land and it will allow them to connect with the countryside."

To view the plans visit the borough council's planning portal on its website.


