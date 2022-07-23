Queen recognises two Norfolk lifeboats for vital work
Two independent lifeboat services keeping the Norfolk coast safe have been recognised by the Queen.
On Friday, Great Yarmouth Borough mayor and mayoress Graham and Laraine Plant visited Caister Lifeboat.
They had a cruise in the North Sea as well as a special tour of Scroby Sands.
After the tour, Caister Lifeboat was awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal for its service and help in saving lives at sea.
The ceremony coincided with the lifeboat's volunteer's night.
Chairman of the lifeboat, Paul Garrod, said: "We are very much a family at the lifeboat and this recognition is to all of us.
"It's a huge honour for us to receive an acknowledgement from Her Majesty the Queen."
Coxswain Guy Gibson said: "It was an absolute privilege to both be recognised by the Queen and also by our mayor and mayoress.
"We thoroughly enjoyed the ceremony and it was great to get the mayor and mayoress out on the vessel."
On Saturday, July 16, Hemsby Lifeboat was also awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medal for its continued efforts in saving lives at sea and on the Norfolk Broads.
The mayor and mayoress also awarded the medal to Hemsby crew members Daniel Hurd, Alan Jones, Ashley Peddle, Chris Batten and Scott Bensly.
Their ceremony was almost postponed due to the team receiving a callout during preparations.
However, the person managed to get to safety before launching so the crew stood down and continued to prepare for their guests and families.
The mayor, mayoress and councillor James Bensly were given a tour of the station, including an overview of current works to renew the concrete pad - which will allow better access to the beach.
Coxswain Daniel Hurd said: "We are humbled to be chosen as one of the mayor's charities. Also, our thanks to all our guests and crew members who joined us for the medal presentation.
"While we are pleased to receive these medals, we do so in the knowledge that this is a close-knit team and the recognition is shared by all the crew for their dedication and hard work."