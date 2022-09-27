Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 95-year-old Great Yarmouth man

The death of a 95-year-old Norfolk man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is trying to track down the family of Donald Green, who died at his home in Great Yarmouth on Friday, September 23, 2022.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no surviving next-of-kin have yet been identified by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Green should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.