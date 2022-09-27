News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Plea to find next-of-kin after death of 95-year-old Great Yarmouth man

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:36 AM September 27, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

The death of a 95-year-old Norfolk man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Norfolk's Coroner's Service is trying to track down the family of Donald Green, who died at his home in Great Yarmouth on Friday, September 23, 2022.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

Despite carrying out enquiries, no surviving next-of-kin have yet been identified by the coroner's office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Green should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773. 

