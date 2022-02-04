Search for next-of-kin after death of Norfolk woman in Scratby fire
- Credit: Archant
The death of a woman in a house fire in Scratby has started a search for her next-of-kin.
Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to trace the relatives of Lilian Simmonds, 96, who lived in Scratby.
Ms Simmonds died on January 28 in a house fire, which is believed to have been caused by a faulty extension lead. She was declared dead at the scene.
Neighbours spoke of their shock at the tragedy.
One described the woman as “ever so lovely and quiet".
Another said: “It is a very sad day".
Rev Jo Wood, of St Margaret's Parish Church, said it was "very tragic for all involved", adding that prayers would be said for the victim both in church and during online services.
The Coroner's Office has said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Ms Simmonds' death.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information relating to Ms Simmonds and her next-of-kin should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.