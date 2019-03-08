Video

First look at theme park's new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach Archant

A white-knuckle ride which is the first of its kind in the world is set to replace a popular caterpillar-themed attraction at Pleasure Beach.

Last week it was announced the Mulan, which has entertained families at the Great Yarmouth theme park for more than 20 years, would be closing.

But now, illustrations have provided a glimpse of what the new ride could look like.

An artist's impression show aeroplane-themed carriages, controlled by users which circle around high in the air.

Managing director of Pleasure Beach, Albert Jones, believes the ride will be welcomed by thrill-seekers who have long demanded more high profile rides at the park.

He said: "The ride is a world first and I'm sure people will be really pleased with it.

"It allows them to control what they do on the ride such as going upside down or spinning around.

"The industry is changing all the time so it's important we strive to improve where we can."

A number of theme park-goers voiced their disappointment at the announced closure of the Mulan.

The caterpillar-themed ride thrilled visitors at the park by whizzing them around in a circle, with the speed gradually increasing along the way.

Maria Holmes, from Beccles, said: "It's a shame for the kids because they really liked it.

"Their favourite part of the ride was when the green canopy opened up over the carriages.

"It was great fun for them."

The ride closed on Sunday and is set to be shipped out to the Italian Riviera where it will be based for the winter.

Melissa Kelly-Taylor said the ride was her family's favourite.

"It's one of the very few rides we can go on as a family," she said.

"The children love it and it's definitely a favourite with us.

"It's a real shame it's closing down."

Mr Jones, who is also the man behind The Edge leisure complex in the town, said further details about the new attraction will be released in the near future with the ride yet to be named.