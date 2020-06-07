Search

July re-opening revealed for landmark seaside attraction

PUBLISHED: 16:11 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 07 June 2020

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An historic seaside attraction has revealed cautious plans for a provisional July re-opening - provided the government keeps its word.

Albert Jones, Managing Director of Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Pic: ArchantAlbert Jones, Managing Director of Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Pic: Archant

Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach along the Golden Mile will be opening on July 11 if government coronavirus guidance says it is safe to do so.

Owner Albert Jones said it would be like a “return to the 80’s”, with a gated system to manage footfall.

He added: “There’s been a lot of planning behind the scenes, and if the government sticks to its plan to reopen hospitality and leisure by July 4, we believe we will be ready to open by July 11.

“We’re taking some of our staff off furlough tomorrow in preparation for that date.”

While Mr Jones acknowledged that plans could come to nothing if the government decides to reimpose lockdown, the blueprint for re-opening the theme park is extensive.

Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach before lockdown. Pic: ArchantYarmouth's Pleasure Beach before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Unveiled through an announcement on the Pleasure Beach website, the biggest change will be the need for visitors to pre-pay their visit and attend the park in three-hour slots.

The announcement read: “Due to social distancing guidelines, we will be limiting our visitors on the park at any one time. We will be operating pre-paid time slots.

“Each session will be 3 hours duration and a valid ticket will be required for entrance.

Great Yarmouth's buisnesses have had a tough time in lockdown, with the town centre and seafront remaining eerily quiet for months until lockdown was eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGreat Yarmouth's buisnesses have had a tough time in lockdown, with the town centre and seafront remaining eerily quiet for months until lockdown was eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Tickets can be purchased online for selected date and time sessions.

“On purchase we will send a confirmation online booking email detailing the reference, transaction amount and QR code for entry. Your e-ticket will specify a designated entry gate (A,B or C).

“You may arrive at this gate 20 minutes prior to your chosen session start time and social distancing must be adhered to. All members on the booking must be present at time of entry. Once the QR code is scanned, it will automatically become invalid for further use.”

The notice carries on to say that upon entrance to the park, visitors will have unlimited access to the rides during the three-hour time slot they have chosen.

At the end of the slot, the rides will close and visitors will need to exit the park “swiftly” to allow preparation for the next session.

On the rides themselves, seating capacity will be restricted and hand gel provided before and after riding.

Mr Jones said the details were very important in ensuring “minimum contact” between customers and staff, and guaranteeing the safety of all.

Most Read

Warnings after Norfolk Broads ‘overwhelmed’ by riverside revelry

The numbers of people flocking to Norfolk's waterways has triggered a warning from the Broads Authority about observing social distancing and worrying local people. Picture: Archant

Man admits dyeing waterways bright green and is forced to pay for repairs

The bright green pond in Great Yarmouth's waterways was down to an act of vandalism. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bar complains after being hit with prohibition order for breaching coronavirus guidelines

Ms Smith said that people were drinking by their cars but not on site. Photo: Gail Smith

Vision for empty Palmers’ store revealed as £49m town centre transformation unveiled

A visualisation of the relocated Great Yarmouth Library. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Police called to monitor tailbacks as McDonald’s reopens in Great Yarmouth

McDonald's shift manager Kevin Peet said the drive-thru restaurant was prepared after burger fans flocked to Gapton Hall on Thursday (June 4) Picture: Liz Coates

