July re-opening revealed for landmark seaside attraction

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A closed Pleasure beach Great Yarmouth. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

An historic seaside attraction has revealed cautious plans for a provisional July re-opening - provided the government keeps its word.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Albert Jones, Managing Director of Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Pic: Archant Albert Jones, Managing Director of Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Pic: Archant

Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach along the Golden Mile will be opening on July 11 if government coronavirus guidance says it is safe to do so.

Owner Albert Jones said it would be like a “return to the 80’s”, with a gated system to manage footfall.

He added: “There’s been a lot of planning behind the scenes, and if the government sticks to its plan to reopen hospitality and leisure by July 4, we believe we will be ready to open by July 11.

“We’re taking some of our staff off furlough tomorrow in preparation for that date.”

While Mr Jones acknowledged that plans could come to nothing if the government decides to reimpose lockdown, the blueprint for re-opening the theme park is extensive.

Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach before lockdown. Pic: Archant Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Unveiled through an announcement on the Pleasure Beach website, the biggest change will be the need for visitors to pre-pay their visit and attend the park in three-hour slots.

The announcement read: “Due to social distancing guidelines, we will be limiting our visitors on the park at any one time. We will be operating pre-paid time slots.

You may also want to watch:

“Each session will be 3 hours duration and a valid ticket will be required for entrance.

Great Yarmouth's buisnesses have had a tough time in lockdown, with the town centre and seafront remaining eerily quiet for months until lockdown was eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Great Yarmouth's buisnesses have had a tough time in lockdown, with the town centre and seafront remaining eerily quiet for months until lockdown was eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Tickets can be purchased online for selected date and time sessions.

“On purchase we will send a confirmation online booking email detailing the reference, transaction amount and QR code for entry. Your e-ticket will specify a designated entry gate (A,B or C).

“You may arrive at this gate 20 minutes prior to your chosen session start time and social distancing must be adhered to. All members on the booking must be present at time of entry. Once the QR code is scanned, it will automatically become invalid for further use.”

The notice carries on to say that upon entrance to the park, visitors will have unlimited access to the rides during the three-hour time slot they have chosen.

At the end of the slot, the rides will close and visitors will need to exit the park “swiftly” to allow preparation for the next session.

On the rides themselves, seating capacity will be restricted and hand gel provided before and after riding.

Mr Jones said the details were very important in ensuring “minimum contact” between customers and staff, and guaranteeing the safety of all.