'An experience like no other' - New attraction appears on Great Yarmouth seafront

A new attraction, the Upside Down House, being prepared on Great Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach. Picture: Luke Norton. Archant

You're not in Kansas anymore, readers.

Visitors to the Upside Down House on Brighton's seafront. Picture: David McHugh. Visitors to the Upside Down House on Brighton's seafront. Picture: David McHugh.

That's after a new house appeared on Great Yarmouth's seafront, looking like it had dropped in the middle of a storm.

But the Golden Mile has not turned into the Yellow Brick Road.

The Upside Down House, a hybrid of street art and experimental entertainment, is in fact a new attraction at the Pleasure Beach and the first of its kind on England's east coast.

Albert Jones, managing director at the Pleasure Beach, said: "The new attraction is sure to be a big hit with our visitors. Customers while amazed and disorientated at the same time will have the opportunity to walk through the attraction and take unique photographs capturing the most surreal images and unique poses from an inverted experience."

Visitors to the Upside Down House on Brighton's seafront. Picture: David McHugh. Visitors to the Upside Down House on Brighton's seafront. Picture: David McHugh.

The brightly coloured wooden structure, arranged over two storeys and fully furnished with a kitchen, bathroom, living room art and bedroom, provides visitors with a zero-gravity illusion experience.

Visitors are invited to walk on the ceiling and lose themselves going downstairs to go up and letting their imagination run riot as they capture the perfect photo.

Tom Dirse, CEO of Upside Down House UK, said: "We are really excited to have partnered with Pleasure and Leisure Corporation and to be opening our latest house in Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach Gardens.

"It's an experience like no other. Everyone should walk on the ceiling at least once in their life. We're really looking forward to seeing how inventive people can be while capturing their visit."

As the seasons change, so does the Upside Down House.

An in-house interior designer transforms it into a festive abode at Christmas time, complete with inverted reindeers and colourful lights.

The Upside Down House, which already has outlets in Brighton, Essex, Bristol and Manchester, will open at Pleasure Beach in late March.

Preparations for the arrival of another new attraction, a unique white-knuckle ride named Lightning 360, are also under way while the final touches are being put to the ride itself in an Italian factory.

The ride will replace Mulan, a caterpillar-themed attraction which closed last year after 20 years entertaining families.