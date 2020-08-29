Pleasure Beach extends season to Halloween weekend

Directors, brothers Jamie, left, and Aaron Jones, at the roller coaster ready to welcome the public back to the Pleasure Beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A famous attraction on Great Yarmouth’s seafront is hoping visitors will take the opportunity to enjoy an extension to its normal season.

Pleasure Beach has announced it is prolonging its season through to the October half-term.

The theme park will be open from 12 to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday from September 12 to October 25.

It will then move to daily opening at the same time across the half-term holiday from October 26 to Sunday, November 1, and is also going to trial Wednesday daytime opening between 12-4, on September 9.

The park will operate in the same way it has throughout the summer season with advance booking through its website at www.pleasure-beach.co.uk.

Customers will then be emailed a QR code which gives them entry to the site and unlimited access to the rides and attractions.

Pleasure Beach director Jamie Jones said: “As an added bonus for autumn visitors, we are keeping the admission price at £12 per session so you get an extra hour to enjoy the park for the same price as summer entry.”

The team is hopeful people will take the opportunity to come along and make the most of the season extension.

Mr Jones said: “The booking levels have been good, and the weather has been fantastic which is really important for us. We have been pleased with the season so far.”

He said visitors have also adapted to the Pleasure Beach’s new way of operating.

As well as the online booking system, there have been a number of extra measures introduced including full social distancing while queuing and going on rides, and an enhanced cleaning programme.

“We have had really positive feedback from the new system. It has worked really well, and customers also say they feel really safe thanks to the social distancing measures we have put in place,” Mr Jones said.

Earlier this month, a new ride was brought in after one of the park’s main attractions was suspended.

The brand new Lightning 360 had been a big hit with riders but a manual recovery time of seven minutes meant people could be left hanging upside down for too long, and it was temporarily taken out of action.

It was replaced by the JetFire Extreme, a ride commandeered from Cambridge.

