Police and crime commissioner to visit two more towns as part of council tax consultation

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

The police and crime commissioner for Norfolk is set to visit two more towns as part of a consultation to discover how much residents of the county are willing to contribute through council tax to help fund the police service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PCC Lorne Green is set to visit Great Yarmouth town centre on the afternoon of Wednesday January 16 and Fakenham town centre on the morning of January 17, as part of a four-week public consultation which was launched on January 2.

Residents are being asked whether they would be prepared to pay more for policing in Norfolk and if they support an increase, how much they would be prepared to pay.

Mr Green said: “I want to hear from the people of Norfolk. Do you support keeping the policing part of the council tax at last year’s level, or do you support a rise? And, if so, how much would you be prepared to pay?

“The Chief Constable has told me that a precept freeze would, inevitably, lead to police officer and staff reductions. He has also said that, were I to raise the council tax by the maximum amount of 46 pence a week, this would allow significant investment in the force, including the addition of 40 extra officers.

“To help inform my budget decision, I would like to know your views. Some 56% of Norfolk’s policing budget is funded by central government, meaning your council tax makes up the rest – so I want all Norfolk residents to have the opportunity to have their say.”

The PCC has already spent time in the market places of Norwich and Downham Market, raising awareness of the consultation and finding out what people think and an online survey has also been launched at www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk.

A public question and answer session with Norfolk’s Chief Constable was also held at The Forum, Norwich on January 9 where people were also able to have their say.

Visits to more locations are also planned by the PCC before the consultation closes later this month on January 30.