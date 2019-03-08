Search

Man arrested after car crash

PUBLISHED: 08:48 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 11 August 2019

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

A man has been arrested after a car crash.

Norfolk Police were called at 10.36pm on Saturday (August 10) to reports of a collision on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Saint Margaret.

One car had hit another, with smoke appearing to come from one of the vehicles.

The fire and rescue service sent one appliance from Great Yarmouth to the scene and crew assisted the police.

One man was arrested and investigations into the crash are ongoing.

