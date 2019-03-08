Man arrested after car crash
PUBLISHED: 08:48 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 11 August 2019
PA Wire/Press Association Images
A man has been arrested after a car crash.
Norfolk Police were called at 10.36pm on Saturday (August 10) to reports of a collision on Yarmouth Road in Ormesby Saint Margaret.
One car had hit another, with smoke appearing to come from one of the vehicles.
The fire and rescue service sent one appliance from Great Yarmouth to the scene and crew assisted the police.
One man was arrested and investigations into the crash are ongoing.
