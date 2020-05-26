Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ludham - and police are now appealing for witnesses.

A white Fiat 500 collided with a black Honda motorcycle on the A1062 Yarmouth Road at approximately 7.35pm on Friday (May 22).

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious arm and leg injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage, or saw the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision, should contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Acle Roads Policing on 101, quoting incident number 428 of Friday (May 22).

