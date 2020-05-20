Search

Motorcyclist with ‘distinctive’ helmet sought after teenage girl followed across field

PUBLISHED: 18:26 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:26 20 May 2020

Police want to trace a motorcyclist who followed a teenager walking in the Mill Road area of Mautby Picture: Google Maps

Police are keen to trace a motorcyclist who followed a teenager down a narrow track close to woodland.

The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Monday (May 18) at Mill Road, near Mautby.

Officers say they spoke to the teenager who said she was walking along the remote road near woods when she moved to let the motorcyclist pass, but the bike slowed down.

When she walked down a nearby footpath, she turned to find the bike was behind her and the driver had stopped and was removing their helmet.

When she explained she was calling the police, the rider made off.

The bike is described as black with a silver exhaust on the left side, and was believed to be a sports motorbike.

The rider is believed to be male, described as being of a large build, wearing a black denim biker jacket, black trousers and gloves.

The rider was also wearing a helmet with a black tinted visor which had blue, distinctive lightning bolts on each side.

Anyone with information which matches the description should contact PC Gary Gibbs on 101 quoting cad reference 227 of May 18.

