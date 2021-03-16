Police arrest and CCTV appeal after vans attacked

Published: 5:13 PM March 16, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM March 16, 2021

Norfolk Police are appealing for information after two vans were targeted by burglars in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police are appealing for information after two vans were targeted by criminals in Great Yarmouth on the same night.

On Saturday March 6 at 9.25pm a white van parked on Lancaster Road had its window smashed, and two toolboxes were taken.

Around the same time, between 9pm and 10pm, another van parked in Deneside, also had its window smashed.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incidents and released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Officers believe the incidents are linked, and would like to hear from anyone who may have information or CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Stephanie Dashwood at Gorleston Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/14451/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.