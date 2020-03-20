Motorbike damaged in college car park

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A motorbike was damaged when its fuel pipe was cut in a college car park.

The SYM Wolf motorcycle was knocked over and vandalised in the East Coast College car park on Suffolk Road between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on March 12.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the car park between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Nathan Tuck at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/19373/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

