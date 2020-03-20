Search

Advanced search

Motorbike damaged in college car park

PUBLISHED: 14:44 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 20 March 2020

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A motorbike was damaged when its fuel pipe was cut in a college car park.

The SYM Wolf motorcycle was knocked over and vandalised in the East Coast College car park on Suffolk Road between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on March 12.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the car park between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Nathan Tuck at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/19373/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

Two arrested after failing to stop for police and crashing into three cars

There was a large police presence in Northgate Street today when police caught up with a fail-to-stop driver who crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away Picture: Anthony Carroll

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Latest events cancelled and postponed in Great Yarmouth

A sign in the window at Christchurch in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby among three cases of coronavirus at James Paget Hospital

James Paget Hospital. PHOTO: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery closes temporarily as staff advised to self-isolate

The nursery at Moorlands Church of England Primary Academy has closed after staff were advised to self-isolate. Picture: Google Maps.

Two arrested after failing to stop for police and crashing into three cars

There was a large police presence in Northgate Street today when police caught up with a fail-to-stop driver who crashed into three parked cars and tried to run away Picture: Anthony Carroll

Owner of holiday resort Potters ‘broken-hearted’ after closing because of coronavirus

John Potter, who runs Potters. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Latest events cancelled and postponed in Great Yarmouth

A sign in the window at Christchurch in Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Hotel owner offers rooms to frontline staff amid coronavirus outbreak

The Mayfair Hotel, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google

Another retailer closes all its 349 stores because of coronavirus

All TK Maxx stores are now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Marie Curie to lose out on £1 million after outbreak ends donations

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie will stop accepting collections in Norfolk and Suffolk as its biggest annual appeal will be cancelled over coronavirus. Photo: Layton Thompson / Marie Curie

Motorbike damaged in college car park

East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus. Picture: Google Maps.

Man charged on suspicion of drugs offences and dangerous driving

Police activity was reported in the Northgate Street/Vauxhall Terrace area of Great Yarmouth on March 18. Picture: Anthony Carroll
Drive 24