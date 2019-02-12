Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman was “shaken” after a man tried to snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth.

Police in the seaside town are now appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened shortly after 2.30pm on Wednesday, February 27.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Hall Quay near Stonecutters Way when a man approached her, pulled at her handbag and tried to grab her phone.

The victim was uninjured but was left feeling shaken as a result of the incident.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with it, but has since been bailed until March 29 pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly a woman who was driving a black Vauxhall car who stopped and helped the victim.

Anyone with any information concerning the incident should contact PC Jon Silom at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/13717/19.