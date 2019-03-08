Man's ankle injured in A47 road rage altercation

A man's ankle was seriously injured in a road rage incident on the A47.

Norfolk Police have said that officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at Beighton on Saturday (June 1) at 10.30pm.

It is believed that two men, occupants of a BMW and a people-carrier, were involved in an altercation on the road while travelling towards Norwich.

One of the men sustained serious injuries to his ankle, police said.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or the manner of driving leading up to and following the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC George Healey or PC Matthew Buckoke at Acle police station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.