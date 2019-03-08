Search

Man walking dog in Gorleston was verbally abused

PUBLISHED: 16:27 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 17 April 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was verbally abused in Gorleston while walking his dog. Picture: Archant

A man walking his dog in Gorleston was verbally abused - and police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A man walking his dog in Gorleston was verbally abused - and police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking his dog on St Hughes Green at 2.10pm on Tuesday (April 16) when he was approached by a man in a red van, similar to a Transit.

The driver got out of his van and was verbally abusive before leaving the area.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or information concerning it.

Witnesses should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

