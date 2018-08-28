Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Norfolk police want to speak to two women after gift sets and hair products were stolen from Boots in Great Yarmouth.

Police are asking for help in identifying two women in connection with the theft in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday October 28.

Fragrance gift sets and hair products were stolen.

Police have released CCTV images of the two women they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises the women or has any information should contact Operation Solve on 101 or email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/70285/18.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.