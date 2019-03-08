Search

Woman seriously injured in Gorleston clifftop crash

PUBLISHED: 09:32 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 03 April 2019

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Gorleston Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Gorleston.

A black BMW and a green Honda Jazz were involved in a collision on Marine Parade, near to the entrance of the cliff top car park, at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday April 2.

The female driver of the Honda was taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident should contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steven Lee at Acle Roads Policing on 101 or email steve.lee@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

