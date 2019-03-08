Appeal after car crashes into wall

Almond Road where a silver Vauxhall Astra crashed into a property's wall. Police are appealing for witness Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a car crashed into a wall in Gorleston then drove off.

The incident happened in Almond Road at around 1.40am on Saturday (September 21) and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the car and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen a Vauxhall Astra with recent substantial damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 10 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.