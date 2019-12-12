Police appeal over stolen Pandora charm bracelet

Police have appealed for information after jewellery and alcohol were stolen from a house in Acle

A Pandora charm bracelet and two bottles of whisky were among items stolen from a home in Acle.

The property in St Edmunds Road was broken into between 10am on Thursday December 5 and 3pm on Monday December 9.

Cash was also stolen

Police are appealing for information and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates and times stated should contact DC Christina Bothwell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime number 36/85931/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.