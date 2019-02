Four people arrested in Great Yarmouth

Officers on early morning patrol in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (February 27). Archant

Police in Great Yarmouth arrested four people last night.

Busy night for Team 1 tonight. 4 people arrested for various offences including drink drive, assault and fraud. What will the last 3 hours bring us?? @GYarmouthPolice #439 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 27, 2019

“Busy night for Team 1,” officers said in a tweet on Wednesday (February 27).

Four people were arrested for various offences including drink driving, assault and fraud.

The police tweeted the information at 4am, asking: “What will the last three hours bring us?”