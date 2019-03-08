Search

Two men arrested on suspicion of having firearm at caravan park

PUBLISHED: 14:03 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 16 August 2019

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Seafield Caravan Park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at Seafield Caravan Park in Hemsby. Picture: James Bass

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at Seafield Caravan Park, Newport Road, in Hemsby at 7.24pm on Thursday (August 15).

The men, both in their 20s, are currently in custody at Great Yarmouth police station.

