Four hospitalised following police car chase crash
PUBLISHED: 15:20 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 05 September 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested and four people hospitalised following a crash after a police car chase.
Officers were following a Ford Focus which had failed to stop for them on the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth at approximately 2pm on Thursday (September 5).
The Focus was being pursued toward Gorleston when it collided with two cars on the A47/A143 slip road.
Four other cars were also involved in the collision.
The slip road is currently closed and officers are at the scene.
Norfolk Police have said one man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving and has been taken into custody.
East of England Ambulance service sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.
Four people with injuries were taken to the James Paget Hospital, one with serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and three with minor injuries.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.
More to follow.
