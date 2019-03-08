Four hospitalised following police car chase crash

A man has been arrested and four people hospitalised following a crash after a police car chase.

Road closure in place near Harfreys roundabout in Great Yarmouth #A47 following road traffic collision. Officers on scene please avoid the area if possible #NorfolkRoads pic.twitter.com/X76VDbhJ7y — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) September 5, 2019

Officers were following a Ford Focus which had failed to stop for them on the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth at approximately 2pm on Thursday (September 5).

The Focus was being pursued toward Gorleston when it collided with two cars on the A47/A143 slip road.

Four other cars were also involved in the collision.

The slip road is currently closed and officers are at the scene.

Norfolk Police have said one man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug-driving and has been taken into custody.

East of England Ambulance service sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Four people with injuries were taken to the James Paget Hospital, one with serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening, and three with minor injuries.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.

