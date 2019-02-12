Police called to incident at shopping park off A47
PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 05 March 2019
Archant
Police have been called to an incident at Gapton Hall shopping park.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were at the retail park in Great Yarmouth assisting social services.
Ten police cars could be seen outside Carphone Warehouse on Tuesday afternoon at 4.50pm.
Updates to follow.
Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps