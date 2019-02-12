Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

PUBLISHED: 17:02 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 05 March 2019

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Archant

Police have been called to an incident at Gapton Hall shopping park.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were at the retail park in Great Yarmouth assisting social services.

Ten police cars could be seen outside Carphone Warehouse on Tuesday afternoon at 4.50pm.

Updates to follow.

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google MapsPolice have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Most Read

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Vandals damage furniture at infant school

Vandals have damaged tables, chairs and plant containers at Caister Infant School. Picture: Google Maps

Woman “shaken” after man tried snatch her handbag and phone in Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after attempted theft in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Reader letter: Restaurant plan is a white elephant waiting to happen

View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Man on mobility scooter held up traffic on the A47

Getty Images

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk woman celebrates 106th birthday thanks to living by the sea and eating herring

Vera Read, front centre, celebrates her 106th birthday at Springdale Care Home at Brundall with her family. From left, back, Kenneth Manns, Vera's son-in-law; Dana Kenny, great granddaughter; Melanie Kenny, granddaughter; Clive Girling, nephew, with his wife Jayne. Front, Christine Manns, daughter; and Vera's sister, Edna Anger. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers facing delays following A47 crash

Traffic is building on the A47 near Harford Bridge following an accident involving two cars. Photo: Google

Police CCTV appeal after officer hurt by motorcyclist in village lane

Police are looking to identify these motorcyclists in Sandy Lane, Belton Picture: Norfolk Police

A vision of a tree-lined quayside is back on the agenda after 20 years of failed attempts

Hopes are still alive that Yarmouth's South Quay could be lined with an avenue of trees. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists