Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth. Archant

Police have been called to an incident at Gapton Hall shopping park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said officers were at the retail park in Great Yarmouth assisting social services.

Ten police cars could be seen outside Carphone Warehouse on Tuesday afternoon at 4.50pm.

Updates to follow.