Police probe into child abduction attempt is closed

People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Police investigating reports a man asked a young girl to get into his van say they have exhausted all lines of enquiry.

Officers were called to Baliol Road, in Gorleston, on October 30 last year after a nine-year-old girl was reportedly approached, touched on the arm and asked to get in a van, but managed to break free.

In response they stepped up patrols in the area to reassure the community while stressing such incidents were very rare.

Following inquiries a man in his 40s from the Kessingland area was arrested, but later eliminated from inquiries.

In the immediate aftermath people spoke of their shock, pledging to keep a close eye on their children who were used to "playing out" close to their homes.

Three months on police say they have closed the investigation unless new information comes to light.

A spokesman said: "We can confirm that the investigation has been closed, as all current lines of enquiry have been exhausted.

"We would of course encourage anyone with new information to come forward and contact Norfolk Police on 101."