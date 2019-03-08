Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman cautioned after councillor punched in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:07 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 03 July 2019

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, borough councillor for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, borough councillor for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

Archant

A woman in her 50s has been cautioned after a councillor was punched in Great Yarmouth.

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, Labour Party member, was on the recent local election trail in the town when the incident happened.

She was delivering leaflets in Southtown on April 1.

Norfolk Police have said a woman in her 50s has since been cautioned and the case is now closed.

Ms Cordiner-Achenbach said: "For me it is the appropriate action. I couldn't allow it to pass without the person understanding the nature of what they had done.

"It wasn't about me as an individual, it was politically motivated, and at the same time, I passionately believe people shouldn't be written off for one mistake."

At the time, in the run-up to the local elections on May 2, Ms Cordiner-Achenbach had said she was shaken by the incident but understood why people felt frustrated.

Other candidates said national politics had infected local politics and they called for calm on the campaign trail.

Ms Cordiner-Achenbach was one of two councillors elected to Southtown and Cobholm ward, which had one of the election's lowest turnouts - at 18pc.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Congratulations! Another national name signs up to new store at retail park

The lastest announcement means Gapton Hall is almost fully let Picture: House PR

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth to give away free tacos

Taco Bell in Great Yarmouth will be giving away free tacos on July 4 2019. Photo: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Five pubs in Great Yarmouth where you can enjoy a pint for less than £2.90

A list of five of the cheapest pubs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Firefighters tackle blaze on railway line

Firefighters tackling a blaze on the railway line between Acle and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Affectionate and faithful’ cat needs home after 30 long weeks at rescue centre

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Woman cautioned after councillor punched in Great Yarmouth

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, borough councillor for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted.

‘It’s obscene’ - Anger as Tories defend Norfolk MP’s hustings helicopter use

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth, at the reception at Westminster to lobby for the dualling of the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vroom, vroom! Great Yarmouth gears up for Wheels Festival

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival on July 6 and 7.

‘Uproar’ over 600-home plan for Norfolk village

The area where Badger Building wants to build 600 new homes Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists