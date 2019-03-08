Woman cautioned after councillor punched in Great Yarmouth

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, borough councillor for Southtown and Cobholm ward in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted. Archant

A woman in her 50s has been cautioned after a councillor was punched in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cathy Cordiner-Achenbach, Labour Party member, was on the recent local election trail in the town when the incident happened.

She was delivering leaflets in Southtown on April 1.

Norfolk Police have said a woman in her 50s has since been cautioned and the case is now closed.

Ms Cordiner-Achenbach said: "For me it is the appropriate action. I couldn't allow it to pass without the person understanding the nature of what they had done.

"It wasn't about me as an individual, it was politically motivated, and at the same time, I passionately believe people shouldn't be written off for one mistake."

At the time, in the run-up to the local elections on May 2, Ms Cordiner-Achenbach had said she was shaken by the incident but understood why people felt frustrated.

Other candidates said national politics had infected local politics and they called for calm on the campaign trail.

Ms Cordiner-Achenbach was one of two councillors elected to Southtown and Cobholm ward, which had one of the election's lowest turnouts - at 18pc.

You may also want to watch: