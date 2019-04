Police close Great Yarmouth Road due to crash

Police are asking motorists to avoid a Great Yarmouth road following a car crash.

North Denes Road has been closed between Salisbury Road and Beaconsfield Road due to a collision.

Following the closure police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.