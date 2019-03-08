Search

Burglary at Great Yarmouth cannabis factory investigation ongoing

PUBLISHED: 15:20 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 08 May 2019

The premises, around the corner from the Magistrates Court, was the scene of a forensic examination on Friday (February 15) as officers moved through the rooms, removing the plants and gathering evidence.

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate four men arrested after a burglary at a cannabis factory in Great Yarmouth.

Police have sealed off a house on Rampart Road in Great Yarmouth after finding cannabis plants there on Friday (February 15).

Officers had been called the house on Rampart Road on February 15.

When they arrived at the scene, around the corner from the Magistrates' Court, they found a cannabis factory.

Thirty minutes later police stopped a car on Suffolk Road and arrested four men on suspicion of the burglary.

One of them, in his 20s, is from Gorleston.

The other three men, all from Middlesex, are in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

The men were taken into custody in Great Yarmouth police station before being released under investigation.

Enquires are ongoing, police have said.

