Further bike seizures as police crackdown on nuisance riders continues

Gorleston High Street is one of the hot spots being targeted by police in a crackdown on pedal-bike riders Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

More bikes have been seized and dispersal orders issued as a police crackdown on nuisance riders on pedal bikes continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Andy Hunt is behind a cracktown on teens on bikes amid concerns they are putting themselves and others in danger Picture: Liz Coates PC Andy Hunt is behind a cracktown on teens on bikes amid concerns they are putting themselves and others in danger Picture: Liz Coates

Officers have targeted Great Yarmouth bus station and Gorleston High Street as the main hot-spots in a number of swoops including on Easter Saturday.

PC Andy Hunt who is leading the operation said the number of complaints had already dipped as the zero-tolerance message spread, and that more action was planned in the next few weeks and over the summer.

His team had been speaking to youngsters on the streets, he said, and many were heeding warnings.

However some would always be beyond their reach, he added, regardless of whether they ran an operation.

1 more bike seized and dispersal notice issued

You could risk losing your bike over the Easter period if caught committing ASB in the GY district #dontriskit #GYOPT#PC1558 pic.twitter.com/Q8Usoj1S1r — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) April 17, 2019

“The message is getting out there that we are doing this,” he said.

“And there have been less offences being committed and the reception from some of the kids has been quite good.

“There is a particular group that are going around town that do not care.

“But some kids do not fully understand road signs or the safety issue so we are looking at an education package.

“It is not all about enforcement.”

You may also want to watch:

Riding around in the bus lanes was at times grinding the town to a halt, he said, with drivers unable to pull out.

“We are having to do this because of the number of complaints, he said.

The bus station and the busy, congested, high street were among the most complained about but the problem was borough wide.

“We have had a reduction in complaints and the crackdown has been well-received. The public feel we are taking action,” he added.

Six bikes have so far been seized and numerous dispersal orders issued.

The response came as footage showing a teen narrowly avoiding a van while performing a daredevil manoeuvre surfaced on social media this week.

There have been numerous reports of “extreme” behaviour with riders weaving in and out of traffic, and pulling wheelies into oncoming traffic.

The trend is fuelled by social media with arrangements to gather in certain places made in an instant.