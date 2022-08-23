News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Police dog finds missing man in Yarmouth after late-night search

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:06 AM August 23, 2022
Updated: 7:31 AM August 23, 2022
Police dog Hera found a missing man in Great Yarmouth. 

Police dog Hera found a missing man in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

A man in his 30s who went missing in the Great Yarmouth area has been found thanks to a police dog.

Norfolk Police received a call from a concerned friend at 9pm on Monday (August 22) which led to a search of the town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were then called at just before 11pm to assist on Caister Road in Yarmouth and they put up a drone. 

Police dog Hera then located a track and took her handler directly to the man, who is now receiving the help and support he needs. 

The man was found at just before 12.30am on Tuesday. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Council issues parking tickets at Scratby beach parking Rottenstone Lane

Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles have rushed to Great Yarmouth's New Beach hotel.

Updated

Seafront hotel evacuated as fire crews rush to the scene

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Pictures from the Gordon Terrace property

'Deceptively large' fixer-upper in Yarmouth up for auction

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The crash on the Acle Straight happened shortly before midnight in April 2018.

Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon