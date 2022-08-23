Police dog finds missing man in Yarmouth after late-night search

A man in his 30s who went missing in the Great Yarmouth area has been found thanks to a police dog.

Norfolk Police received a call from a concerned friend at 9pm on Monday (August 22) which led to a search of the town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were then called at just before 11pm to assist on Caister Road in Yarmouth and they put up a drone.

Police dog Hera then located a track and took her handler directly to the man, who is now receiving the help and support he needs.

The man was found at just before 12.30am on Tuesday.