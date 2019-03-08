Norfolk police dog sniffs out nearly £30,000 of drugs in car and caravan

Police dog Maggie found £28,000 of drugs. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary.

Almost £30,000 of drugs were seized when a police dog searched a car and caravan which had been stopped in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police dog Maggie found £28,000 of drugs. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Police dog Maggie found £28,000 of drugs. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

The vehicle had been stopped as part of Norfolk Constabulary's Operation Moonshot.

Police dog Maggie found Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £28,000.

Cash was also found and one person has been charged with multiple drug offences.

You may also want to watch:

Operation Moonshot was first launched in west Norfolk three years ago.

It uses automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras which provide live intelligence to officers on patrol.

Since April 2016, police have made 679 arrests, seized hundreds of uninsured or unroadworthy vehicles and found large quantities of drugs and stolen property.

It is now being used in Great Yarmouth, after Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green revealed he was making £190,000 available to set up the system in the east of the county.

He said the aim was to complete a "ring of steel" which could more easily detect people coming in and out of Norfolk with "malign intentions."