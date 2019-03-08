Updated
Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:55 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 18 March 2019
Archant
Police, a drone and dogs are involved in an “ongoing operation” in Great Yarmouth.
Police have also blocked the road in Great Yarmouth off. Picture: Daniel Hickey
Norfolk police have confirmed officers were attending incidents in Breydon Road in the town and also on Burgh Road in Gorleston.
Breydon Road has also been blocked off.
More details to follow.
