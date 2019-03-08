Search

Updated

Police, dogs and drone involved in 'ongoing operation' in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:55 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 18 March 2019

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Archant

Police, a drone and dogs are involved in an “ongoing operation” in Great Yarmouth.

Police have also blocked the road in Great Yarmouth off. Picture: Daniel HickeyPolice have also blocked the road in Great Yarmouth off. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Norfolk police have confirmed officers were attending incidents in Breydon Road in the town and also on Burgh Road in Gorleston.

Breydon Road has also been blocked off.

More details to follow.

