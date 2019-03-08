Delays expected as abnormal loads escorted through Great Yarmouth

File picture of abnormal load passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Motorists are advised to expect delays as police escort vehicles carrying abnormal loads through Norfolk.

The advice is in place for both today (July 17) and tomorrow (July 18) at 12pm.

On both days, vehicles will transport tall fabrications weighing 44,000kg through the county to Great Yarmouth port.

The routes for both days are as follows:

Local roads - A47 Cambs border - A12 - Pasteur Rd - Haven Bridge - Hall Quay - Southgates Rd - South Denes Rd - local roads to site

Delays can be expected along these routes.

