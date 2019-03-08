Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Detectives get more time to question pair in Great Yarmouth murder probe

PUBLISHED: 14:12 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 13 August 2019

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Detectives have been given more time to question two people over the death of a woman in Great Yarmouth.

A man and a woman, both in their 50s were taken into custody following the death of Linda Rainey on Wednesday August 7 in South Market Road.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers have been granted more time to question them both after successfully obtaining a warrant for further detention from Norwich Magistrates Court. It comes after ambulance crews were called to an address in South Market Road at around 11.40pm on Monday August 5 following reports a woman had fallen down some stairs.

The victim, who police said lived in Harley Road in the town, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital on Wednesday August 7.

You may also want to watch:

On Saturday August 10 police received significant information from a member of the public which lead them to treat the death as suspicious.

A post mortem examination which took place on Monday August 12 established Ms Rainey had died from a serious head injury.

Neighbours in Harley Road spoke of their sadness and shock describing Ms Rainey as a loving grandmother and a bright, cheery person who was always changing her hair colour.

In South Market Road people said there had been a flurry of police and forensic activity from Sunday morning.

A police car has been outside the house for several days.

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Most Read

Headteacher of top-rated specialist school banned from driving

Eaton Hall Specialist Academy in Eaton, near Norwich. Picture Google.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Pub manager banned from driving after speeding twice in Range Rover Sport

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Another fire breaks out at former Pontins site

Aerial pics of the Pontins site in Hemsby. Photo: Simon Carter

Man arrested after van crashes into three parked cars

Police arrested a man after a crash in Ormesy on August 10. Photo: PA Wire

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Police stop BMW and find man with ‘drugs inside his body’

Operation Moonshot is targeting people dealing drugs in Great Yarmouth and has made two stops on Acle New Road Photo: James Bass

Man had dentures stuck in throat for eight days after routine surgery

A 72-year-old man's dentures were stuck in his throat after an operation and not found for eight days. Pictured, an X-ray of the man's neck. Photo: BMJ Case Reports 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Got a garage load of old paint? Well, here’s how you can get rid of it

You can get rid of any uwanted paint at the recycling centre at Hempton and six others across the county. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists