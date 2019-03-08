Detectives get more time to question pair in Great Yarmouth murder probe

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Detectives have been given more time to question two people over the death of a woman in Great Yarmouth.

A man and a woman, both in their 50s were taken into custody following the death of Linda Rainey on Wednesday August 7 in South Market Road.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers have been granted more time to question them both after successfully obtaining a warrant for further detention from Norwich Magistrates Court. It comes after ambulance crews were called to an address in South Market Road at around 11.40pm on Monday August 5 following reports a woman had fallen down some stairs.

The victim, who police said lived in Harley Road in the town, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries but died in hospital on Wednesday August 7.

On Saturday August 10 police received significant information from a member of the public which lead them to treat the death as suspicious.

A post mortem examination which took place on Monday August 12 established Ms Rainey had died from a serious head injury.

Neighbours in Harley Road spoke of their sadness and shock describing Ms Rainey as a loving grandmother and a bright, cheery person who was always changing her hair colour.

In South Market Road people said there had been a flurry of police and forensic activity from Sunday morning.

A police car has been outside the house for several days.