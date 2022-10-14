News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:04 PM October 14, 2022
Ellison Close

Several emergency vehicles were seen in Ellison Close - by Uplands Avenue in Caister - on Friday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital following a medical incident in Caister.

Police were called to assist with a medical episode involving two people in an Ellison Close home by Uplands Avenue on Friday.

Witnesses reported that several emergency vehicles were at the property throughout the morning and early afternoon.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the people had died and the other was taken to hospital.

No other information has been released.

Uplands Avenue, Caister - from the air

An aerial view of Ellison Close - a cul-de-sac off of Uplands Avenue, Caister. - Credit: Google

Caister-on-Sea News

Don't Miss

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Great Yarmouth after a car flipped on its roof and ended up in a ditch

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Two people seriously injured after car flipped over in crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
St George's Park cordon and police officers nearby

Man taken to hospital after emergency in Great Yarmouth town centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A1065 in Acle which have been forcing drivers to take long detours.

Burst water main causes ten mile diversion via Wroxham or Yarmouth - again

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The former Bretts Furniture shop on Market Row and Howard Street North is going under the hammer later in October.

Historic ex-furniture store in Great Yarmouth to go under the hammer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon