Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident

Several emergency vehicles were seen in Ellison Close - by Uplands Avenue in Caister - on Friday. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

One person has died and another has been taken to hospital following a medical incident in Caister.

Police were called to assist with a medical episode involving two people in an Ellison Close home by Uplands Avenue on Friday.

Witnesses reported that several emergency vehicles were at the property throughout the morning and early afternoon.

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service confirmed that one of the people had died and the other was taken to hospital.

No other information has been released.