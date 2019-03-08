Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Officers were called to the King Street area, near the St Peters Road junction, at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, June 26, to reports of about 20 people fighting in the street.

During the incident a man suffered two knife wounds to his stomach and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged from hospital and charged with offences.

Sidnei Sa, 20, of Sackville Close in Great Yarmouth is accused of violent disorder, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife.

Officers have now released two CCTV images of a man they would like to identify.

DC Ash Parker said: "Whilst the CCTV pictures do not provide a clear image of the man, his clothing is very distinctive and we are keen to hear from anyone who may know him in order to help with our investigation."

Anyone who may recognise the man should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch:

Another man, Christopher Smith, 24, of Dartford Avenue in London, is charged with possession of a knife, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Both he and Mr Sa have been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 29.