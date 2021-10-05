Woman in mobility scooter verbally abused by Ford Focus driver

Published: 2:48 PM October 5, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hate crime involving a disabled woman on a mobility scooter in Great Yarmouth. It happened at the junction of Euston Road and North Drive, close to the Golden Mile. - Credit: Google maps

Police are investigating after a disabled woman was verbally abused by a Ford Focus driver in Great Yarmouth.

The incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, happened in North Drive at the junction with Euston Road and involved a woman in a mobility scooter and a man in his 50's who was with her.

A spokesman said: "The victims had begun to cross the road as a car (a Ford Focus) approached, causing the man and woman to stop crossing.

"The driver of the car has also stopped, stepped out of his vehicle and shouted abuse at the victims, before pushing the male victim in the chest, causing him to fall into the mobility scooter, and then on to the floor, causing damage to the scooter."

Another man was reported to have stepped out of the car and shouted abuse about disabled people.

It happened on Sunday, September 19 at around 11.50am.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Marcus Anderson at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/69275/21.