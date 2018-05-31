Hole cut in fence after two attempted break-ins at RAF base
PUBLISHED: 10:13 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 12 July 2020
Police are investigating and stepping up patrols after an attempted burglary at an air cadet base.
Great Yarmouth’s RAF 221 Squadron Air Cadets on Suffolk Road in Gorleston was the site of two attempted break-ins between Thursday and Saturday - with Norfolk Police confirming they will be visiting the unit to make further enquries this morning.
In a Facebook post, the armed forces unit said: “So in the last 48 hours there have been two attempts at gaining access (to the site).
“On Thursday night, someone had been very busy cutting fences towards the rear of the grounds. This was reported to the police and the area secured.
“But yesterday afternoon we found a new hole in the grounds that wasn’t there that morning. This, again, has been reported to the police and secured.”
But while the post added that “police and staff of the Squadron will be patrolling the area”, a plea was made that members of the public should “keep an eye on the site”.
The post said: “If you notice anything, please privately message us in confidence, or contact the police.”
