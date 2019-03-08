Search

'Children were playing nearby' - concerns after drugs being 'openly sold' in town park

PUBLISHED: 17:34 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 04 June 2019

Pushers have reportedly been openly dealing drugs in Beaconsfield Park, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating reports of drugs being openly sold in a busy Great Yarmouth park in broad daylight.

Officers were called to Beaconsfield recreation ground by a concerned member of the public at around 1pm on Sunday, June 2.

The woman said she witnessed a series of transactions being carried out from a bench with users then heading towards Wellesley Road to consume whatever they had bought, apparently immediately.

Speaking anonymously to this newspaper she said the man was "openly dealing drugs with not a care in the world."

She said several people came and went to him in the short time she was there and that children were playing nearby.

"It's disgraceful," she added.

A spokesman for Norfolk police confirmed officers had been called to the Beaconsfield park area to reports of "suspicious activity" around possible drug dealing and that an investigation was underway.

She was unable to confirm if any arrests had been made.

